45,869 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 601,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,624 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,620,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

