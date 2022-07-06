4,621 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Toro by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Toro Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.