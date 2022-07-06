ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $33.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ABB opened at $26.39 on Friday. ABB has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

