AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

