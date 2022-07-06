Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

