AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 4,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period.

