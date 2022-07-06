AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

