AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

