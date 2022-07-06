AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 497 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.