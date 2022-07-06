AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

Shares of TFX opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average of $310.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

