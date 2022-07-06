AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 915,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 528,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 147.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 181,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 272,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 199,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.