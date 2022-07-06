AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

