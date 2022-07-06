AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

