AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,711 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,431,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 145,090 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

