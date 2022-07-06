Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 260233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.96.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. Analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.