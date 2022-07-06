Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 260233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.96.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. Analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

