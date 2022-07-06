AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $156.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGCO traded as low as $95.80 and last traded at $96.33, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

