Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lessened by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.99 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,867 shares of company stock worth $3,966,608 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

