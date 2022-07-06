Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $91.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

