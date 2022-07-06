Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of AIN stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $91.53.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
