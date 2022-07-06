Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $11.64 on Friday. Alector has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $40.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

