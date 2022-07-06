Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.25.

ALFVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.5024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.