Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.85. 3,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.