Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bay Rivers Group’s 9th Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2,554.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.