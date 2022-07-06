Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,554.04.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

