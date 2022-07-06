Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,254.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

