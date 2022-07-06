Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,254.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

