Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,254.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,554.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.