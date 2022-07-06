Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,742,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,254.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,554.04.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

