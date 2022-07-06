Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,265.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

