ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Up 0%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.86. Approximately 77,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 126,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.