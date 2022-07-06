Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,666,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

