Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

