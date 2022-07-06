Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 18,245.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 333,165 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.