American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Down 0.2%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $39.84. 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.90.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter.
