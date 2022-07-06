American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 1,445 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 5,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

