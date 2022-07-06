American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 2,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.