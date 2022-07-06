American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Critical Review

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $64.21 million 1.91 $15.01 million $2.92 8.90 American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.19 $43.53 million $3.82 9.10

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 22.15% 11.57% 1.05% American National Bankshares 36.26% 11.75% 1.26%

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, mortgage banking, and cash management services. It operates through 16 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 4 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

