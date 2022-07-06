American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.
