Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $13.11

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

