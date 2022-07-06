Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Target Price at $815.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $815.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 860 ($10.41) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.77) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

