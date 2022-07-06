Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 750.40

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.40 ($9.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.81) to GBX 790 ($9.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,314.22).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 448.50 ($5.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 484.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.60. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.27).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

