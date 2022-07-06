Analysts Set Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target at C$19.69

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16. Also, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $157,984 in the last 90 days.

HOM.U stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.94 and a 1 year high of C$22.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.