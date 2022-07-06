Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $57.80

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

