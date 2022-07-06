Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $10.89

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 2.15. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

