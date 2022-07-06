Analysts Set Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT at $101.30

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.30.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Euronext to €97.00 ($101.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($102.81) to €102.90 ($107.19) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

EUXTF opened at $82.64 on Friday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

