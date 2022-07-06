Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $187.72

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.72.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Five Below stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

