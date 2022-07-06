Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $29.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $743.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.90%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.