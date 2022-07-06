Analysts Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $11.75

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

