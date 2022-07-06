Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $288.55

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

PODD stock opened at $231.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,901,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

