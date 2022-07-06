Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $288.55

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.55.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
PODD stock opened at $231.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.75 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,901,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
