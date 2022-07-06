Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $24.33

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Personalis has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $113,919 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

