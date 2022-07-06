Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) PT at $27.60

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 987,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM opened at $17.93 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.70%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.